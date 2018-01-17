School board hires firm to appraise Gateway Middle School in preparation for sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An appraisal has been ordered to determine the value of Gateway Middle School and how much it would be worth on the market if its zoning is changed to allow commercial development.

White Realty Advisors of Castle Shannon was hired by the Gateway school board to do the appraisal for $3,750.

The school district has been seeking to rezone the property from residential to commercial to make it more attractive to developers when it is put on the market. The property has an assessed value of $13.4 million, according to Allegheny County tax records.

Monroeville council denied the district's request made in November to rezone the property along Old William Penn Highway. The municipal planning commission has recommended allowing the zoning change.

Consideration of a second request this month was delayed so a committee with members of the school board and council could meet to discuss the issue. Council members have said they want to know more about who the district plans to sell the property to before approving the zoning request. The district's response has been it needs the rezoning to find out what buyers are interested.

Those issues may be hammered out at the inter-governmental committee meeting set for Monday. That meeting is not public, according to committee member and school Director Rick McIntyre.

The zoning change request is expected to be considered by council again at its Feb. 13 meeting.

“But we need (the appraisal) regardless of council's decision,” Director Steve O'Donnell said. “It's one barometer used to judge the quality of any offers we receive.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.