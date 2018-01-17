Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

School board hires firm to appraise Gateway Middle School in preparation for sale

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Gateway Middle School is located at 4450 Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Gateway Middle School is located at 4450 Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville.

Updated 14 hours ago

An appraisal has been ordered to determine the value of Gateway Middle School and how much it would be worth on the market if its zoning is changed to allow commercial development.

White Realty Advisors of Castle Shannon was hired by the Gateway school board to do the appraisal for $3,750.

The school district has been seeking to rezone the property from residential to commercial to make it more attractive to developers when it is put on the market. The property has an assessed value of $13.4 million, according to Allegheny County tax records.

Monroeville council denied the district's request made in November to rezone the property along Old William Penn Highway. The municipal planning commission has recommended allowing the zoning change.

Consideration of a second request this month was delayed so a committee with members of the school board and council could meet to discuss the issue. Council members have said they want to know more about who the district plans to sell the property to before approving the zoning request. The district's response has been it needs the rezoning to find out what buyers are interested.

Those issues may be hammered out at the inter-governmental committee meeting set for Monday. That meeting is not public, according to committee member and school Director Rick McIntyre.

The zoning change request is expected to be considered by council again at its Feb. 13 meeting.

“But we need (the appraisal) regardless of council's decision,” Director Steve O'Donnell said. “It's one barometer used to judge the quality of any offers we receive.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.