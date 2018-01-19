Gateway hires adviser to assist with contract talks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway School Board has hired an adviser to help with contract negotiations that have been ongoing with the teachers union for about a year.

Robert Reger, former assistant superintendent at Gateway, is being paid $30 an hour to be involved in contract talks between administration and the Gateway Education Association. The contract expired Aug. 24.

Reger worked in the Gateway district for 21 years and was involved in contract talks there before taking a job as human resources director at the Hempfield Area School District in 2015.

“Based upon the history, the experiences that I have with the district, I believe I could be an asset to assist both parties in reaching a new contract,” Reger said. “In today's climate of financial trouble, contracts are taking longer to negotiate.”

Mark Wallace, one of six teachers on the union's negotiating team, said he is optimistic about reaching an agreement with the addition of Reger to the talks.

“We think Bob is very knowledgeable about our contract and the labor law,” Wallace said. “He's a reasonable guy.”

Contract talks were most recently held Jan. 11 and are scheduled again Jan. 30.

Under the expired contract, teachers on the top step of the pay scale earned $100,757 last year, according to district records. The average Gateway teacher salary is about $78,300 — 19 percent higher than the state's average last year, according to state Department of Education records.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.