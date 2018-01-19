Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Gateway school district to set cap on tax increases

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Gateway High School
Gateway High School

Updated 14 hours ago

The Gateway School Board will vote on a resolution Thursday that will determine how much they can possibly raise real estate taxes for the 2018-2019 school year.

Under the resolution, the board cannot exceed a tax increase beyond 2.8 percent, based on the infaltion index set by the state Department of Education. Superintendent Bill Short said this allows the board to raise taxes by no more than half a mill.

“But it's still pretty early to know if that will happen,” Short said.

The resolution also also prevents the board from seeking a referendum to raise taxes later.

The board has not raised real estate taxes since 2015, Business Manager and Board Treasurer Paul Schott said. He said he expects a preliminary budget to be ready by late February, which would show any budget gaps that would determine the need for a tax hike.

School Director Rick McIntyre, who recently started his first four-year term on the board, said the board does not plan on raising taxes right now.

“Seeing the preliminary budget is our first step,” he said. “And no matter what's in it, we'll scrutinize it line by line.”

The school district's 2017-2018 budget was set at $75.7 million in June without a tax increase. The district's current millage rate is 19.3264 mills, meaning owners of a property valued at $100,000 will see a tax bill of about $1,932.

The school board has until June 30 to pass a budget.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

