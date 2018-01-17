Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Letter to the editor: Thanking Monroeville council for holding line on spending

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Sign outside Monroeville municipal building.
Tribune-Review
Sign outside Monroeville municipal building.

Updated 15 hours ago

When tax increases are on the table, there often is a very loud group of voters who yell and scream against them. And when there are huge spending increases to fund some sort of community facility, or park, or what have you, there is usually a large group of people (mostly different from the first, but still large) who yell and scream in support of the increased spending. That is also the sort of the thing that gets a politician's name put on a building.

But when politicians are able to hold the line on spending, there is usually nothing done to note that success.

Spending constituents money gets you a building or park named after you. Saving constituents' money gets you zilch. That is a shame.

So, in a very small attempt to rectify this situation, let me say that I am both happy and impressed that Monroeville council was able to find a way to hold the line on spending this year. It could not have been easy. Saving money is a tough thing for a political body to do.

Please keep up the good work.

Daniel C. Marston

Monroeville

