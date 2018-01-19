Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville Volunteer Fire company in need of paramedics, live ins

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Times Express
Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company Station 1 is in need of paramedics on all three shifts.

The department is also seeking candidates for its live-in program. Individuals accepted into the program live at the station in its bunk room, get training and the opportunity to receive a scholarship to Community College of Allegheny County.

Live-in applicants must be over 18, in college or working full time. Applicants must also have Pennsylvania Essentials of Firefighting certification and get emergency medical technician training within a year.

For more information, call Mason Beltz, the station's vice president, at 412-848-3322 or email mason@mvfc1.com. Application for membership in the company can be found at at: mvfc1.com/downloads/.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

