Monroeville

Pittsburgh Boat Show drops anchor at Monroeville Convention Center this weekend

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
Photo is from a previous Pittsburgh Boat Show. The annual show includes new and antique boat displays, as well as free boating safety classes. Submitted Photo Credit: Tri-River Marine Trade Association
Updated 4 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Boat Show is sailing into the Monroeville Convention Center starting today and lasting through the weekend.

Andy Talento, general manager of Tri-River Marine Trade Association Inc., expects a big turnout to this weekend's 58th annual boat lover's affair. The reason?

“Well, last weekend we were snowed out so not too many people came out. They still sold boats last weekend, but we're expecting a good turnout (this weekend),” he said.

The annual two-weekend show started Friday, Jan. 12, when the Pittsburgh region received a sheet of ice before being covered by a blanket of snow through the weekend. The show continues starting Friday at 5 p.m. at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Boat enthusiasts will be able to see the newest boats on the market, but there will also be antique boats and personal watercrafts on display, said Talento. But the biggest draw, he said, are the deals.

“They're coming here to see boats and get deals,” Talento said. “If you're in to boating, you can get the best deals of the year here.”

He said deals on boats from big names like Sea Ray Boats, Sylvan Marine and Avalon. Boat insurance companies and accessory dealers will be there, too.

“They can get everything they need to get started in boating,” he said.

And those that already have boats can come to connect with friends to talk shop and daydream about warm weather and thawed rivers and lakes.

“If you're into boating, this is where you wanna come,” Talento said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

