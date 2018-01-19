State store, dental practice now out of Monroeville building damaged by unstable mine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a handwritten note posted on its door, a pediatric dental practice in Monroeville said it has moved temporarily to its Squirrel Hill office while state officials work to stabilize ground under 3845 Northern Pike that is sinking because of an unstable old mine below it.

The move comes after the state Department of Environmental Protection launched plans for an emergency project in December to stabilize the compromised ground under the building that houses the dental office, a Five Guys restaurant, and formerly had a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed the state store days before the Christmas holiday after structural issues caused by the mine were discovered. Spokesman Shawn Kelly said the store is “actively pursuing a temporary location but we haven't finalized anything.”

“We hope to be open in late February or early March,” he said. He declined to comment where the temporary store would be.

The shopping plaza's owner, Craig Cozza of Cozza Enterprises, and a press contact for Five Guys, which remains open, did not return phone calls seeking comment.

DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said the stabilization project would start this month.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.