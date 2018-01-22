Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Dreaming of summer at boat show in Monroeville

Lillian Dedomenic | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Boating enthusiasts checked out the latest models and equipment on display at the Pittsburgh Boat Show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Antique boats, pontoons and jet skis were also on display at the 58th annual show at the Monroeville Convention Center. Boat owner Henry Schiffbauer is looking at this 21-foot Bayliner as a possible replacement for his current boat.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Boating enthusiasts checked out the latest models and equipment on display at the Pittsburgh Boat Show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Antique boats, pontoons and jet skis were also on display at the 58th annual show at the Monroeville Convention Center. Boat owner Henry Schiffbauer is looking at this 21-foot Bayliner as a possible replacement for his current boat.
Cari and David Mencer stop to admire the wooden hull of a 1942 Century model boat at the Monroville Convention Center, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Cari and David Mencer stop to admire the wooden hull of a 1942 Century model boat at the Monroville Convention Center, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Boating enthusiasts dreaming of summer checked out the latest models and equipment on display at the Pittsburgh Boat Show at the Monroeville Convention Center during the weekend.

Antique boats, pontoons and jet skis were also on display at the 58th annual show on Saturday and Sunday.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.