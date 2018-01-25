Fitness kickboxing classes available through Monroeville Recreation and Parks Department

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Monroeville Recreation and Parks department has teamed up with a fitness instructor to offer four, five-week classes that start in February.

Michelle Linden of Xpert Fitness in Wall has partnered with Monroeville to offer the classes for six years.

The classes include:

• Cardio kickboxing blast, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday; signup by Jan. 30 for the class that starts Feb. 6.

• Self-defense cardio blast, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; signup by Feb. 5 for the class that starts Feb. 12. There are beginner and advanced classes available.

• Kids cardio boxing, 7 to 7:45 p.m. Friday; sign up by Feb. 2 for the class that starts Feb. 9.

• Bang drumming workout, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.; sign up by Feb. 5 for the class that starts Feb. 12.

Joan Francart, 71, of Monroeville, said the cardio kickboxing class has helped to regain balance and hand-eye coordination. She was diagnosed four years ago with essential tremors, a nervous system disorder that causes rhythmic shaking.

“She's very attentive to her students,” Francart said of Linden. “ ... a hell of a trainer.”

Classes are at Alliance Athletics at 1100 Mosside Blvd., a space Linden shares with another fitness trainer. With the exception of the Kids cardio boxing, the classes are offered to people of all skill levels. Cost is $50 for Monroeville residents; $60 for others.

For more information, call Linden at 412-770-8583 or the municipality at 412-856-1006.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.