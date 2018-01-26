DUI and drug cases among those handled by Judge Jeffrey Herbst in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Michael Joseph Majetic Jr., 28, of Conway on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, exceeding 55 mph speed limit by 29 mph and careless driving. State police filed the charges July 27.

• Sandra Cook, 40, of Turtle Creek on charges of driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane and not using low beams. Pitcairn police filed the charges Oct. 1.

• Elliot Elwood Chamberlain Jr., 27, of Pittsburgh on a charge of unsworn falsification to authorities. The charge was filed Oct. 28.

• Bradley Readel, 33, of North Huntingdon on a charge of possession of controlled substances. The charge was filed Nov. 1.

• Edward Byers, 37, of White Oak on charges of retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, display plate card in improper vehicle, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and using fraudulent registration plate. Charges were filed Dec. 30.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Devin Naylor, 25, of Homestead on a charge of retail theft. The charge was filed May 30.

• Antonio Christopher Liberi, 19, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence, and no headlights. Charges were filed Aug. 5.

• Thomas Edward Dayton, 38, of Monroeville on two counts each of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. Charges were filed Sept. 11.

• Emily Hainzer, 19, of Toledo on charges of possession of marijuana and promoting prostitution. Allegheny County police filed the charges Oct. 31.

• Adam Jerome Bugnacki, 33, of Taylor on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving under the influence and driving an unregistered vehicle. Charges were filed Nov. 10.

• Thomas O'Brien, 67, of Monroeville on a charge of driving under the influence. The charge was filed Oct. 31.

• Richard Wittmeyer, 47, of Akron on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of retail theft. Charges were filed Jan. 1.