Charges filed in Monroeville court, Jan. 15-19
Updated 19 hours ago
Monroeville police filed the following charges Jan. 15-19 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:
• Tiffany Wright, 47, of Monroeville with retail theft. The charge was filed Jan. 15 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.
• Derrick Hall, 28, of Monroeville with tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Jan. 19 in connection with an incident along the 900 block of Second Avenue.
• Jason Douglas Bruggler, 43, of Ligioner, with possession of controlled substances. The charge was filed Jan. 19 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of William Penn Highway.
• Obidjon Usmanov, 30, of Pittsburgh with retail theft. The charge was filed Jan. 19 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.
• Shani Watson, 26, of Pittsburgh with retail theft and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed Jan. 19 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.