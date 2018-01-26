Gateway hires two firms to begin work on facades, stadium wall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway school board hired two engineering firms to design projects to be done in the summer.

Ariston Architecture of Mt. Pleasant was hired for $13,050 to design facades for Gateway High School and Ramsey, Evergreen and University Park elementaries.

“The facades we're talking about is a way to bring the schools up to current looks, attract people ... so if they're looking at buying a house here, it'll make the school look attractive,” said school board President Scott Williams.

Civil and Environmental Consultants, with offices in Export and Robinson, was hired for $33,750 to design and put out for bid a project to fix the buckling wall of the high school football stadium.

Superintendent Bill Short said the wall is old and needs to be shored up, but is not in danger of falling. The wall was part of the stadium's original construction in the 1950s, he said.

School Director Steve O'Donnell, chairman of the grounds and maintenance committee, said he expects that project to cost up to $500,000.

