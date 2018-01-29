Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Snow fun at Boyce Park in Plum

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Snowboarding, skiing, games and a cardboard box downhill derby were all part of the winter fun at the fourth annual Boyce Park Snowfest, Jan. 27-28, 2018, in Plum. Determined to make it to the finish line, Kalyn Ruckel, 9, Rylee Hummel, 10, and Karisa Ruckel, 11, carry their sled the rest of the way down the slope during the cardboard box competition.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Nathan Konop, 7, heads up the tubing slopes with his 18-wheeler sled for the cardboard box downhill derby competition at Boyce Park, Jan. 27.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Sophia Strasser, 11, of Verona heads up the tubing slopes with her Pacman design of a sled for the cardboard box downhill competition at Boyce Park, Jan. 27, 2018.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Christine DiCenzo paints a snow princess mask on Maliya Ott, 11, druing the indoor activities at the Boyce Park Snowfest, Jan. 27, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Revew
Updated 4 hours ago

Snowboarding, skiing, games and a cardboard box downhill derby were all part of the winter fun at the fourth annual Boyce Park Snowfest during the weekend at the Allegheny County park in Plum.

