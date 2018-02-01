Registration open for Monroeville girls softball league
Updated 21 hours ago
Girls interested in joining Monroeville's fast pitch softball league can register starting Thursday.
The league, the Eastern Girls Fast Pitch League, is for girls aged 7-18. It costs $80 to sign up and $75 for each additional child in the same family.
To register, provide the girl's birth date, grade, medical insurance identification number, size of shirts and pants and a parent's or legal guardian's signature. Register at the Monroeville Recreation and Parks department at 2700 Monroeville Blvd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or attend one of two sign-up events in February:
• Feb. 15: 6-8 p.m.
• Feb. 17: 9-11 a.m.
Registration ends March 6.
Age divisions will be 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, 15 and under and 18 and under.
For information, call 412-856-3378.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.