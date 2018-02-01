Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Owner says medical marijuana dispensary to open in Monroeville by April

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
The Healing Center, a medical marijuana dispensary, on Mall Circle Drive, is expected to be up and running in early April.

The owner of a medical marijuana dispensary expects his Monroeville shop to be open by April.

The Healing Center's plans to build at 130 Mall Circle Drive and provide medical marijuana to patients were approved by council in September. The former bank building was demolished to make room for a new 7,000 square foot building.

The company was one of the 27 in the state awarded permits to dispense medical marijuana by the state Department of Health in June. It will also open dispensaries in Cranberry in Butler County and in Washington County.

Two other companies were given permits in Allegheny County and another will open a dispensary in Westmoreland County. Solevo Wellness, a medical marijuana dispensary in Squirrel Hill, is scheduled to open Feb. 15.

Healing Center co-owner Chris Kohan said the company's proposed dispensary in Washington County is also slated to open in early April. The company's Cranberry operation is not expected to open until late summer.

“Cranberry just doesn't move very fast for anyone, unfortunately,” he said.

The company is hiring a nurse practitioner, a pharmacist and a patient care representative for its Monroeville location. Go to thehealingcenterusa.com for information.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law in 2016. The Health Department is regulating the marijuana, which prohibits smoking it in dry leaf form. Dispensaries will sell the drug in pills, oils, tinctures and ointments. They are also permitted to sell equipment such as vaping devices to administer medical marijuana.

Patients must apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies they have one of 17 medical conditions — including epilepsy, cancer, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

