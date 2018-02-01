Drugs, theft cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Asa Bridges, 27, of North Huntingdon on a charge of possession of controlled substances. The charge was filed Aug. 30.

• Charlton Glenn Mitchell, 20, of McKeesport on charges of possession of controlled substances, flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct. Pitcairn police filed the charges Oct. 26.

• Steven Makoroff, 55, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving the wrong way and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcairn police filed the charges Nov. 2.

• Kenneth Sherrell, 31, of Braddock on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, harassment and two counts of simple assault. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 31.

• Ivy Kearse, 24, of Duquesne on charges of conspiracy, retail theft and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed Jan. 18.

• Amanda Lynne Varsafsky, 31, of Jeannette on charges of receiving stolen property, conspiracy and retail theft. Charges were filed Oct. 13.

• Maxwell Timothy McNeillie, 30, of Jeannette on charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Charges were filed Oct. 13.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Pauline Renee McBride, 53, of Wilkinsburg on charges of providing unsworn falsification to authorities and materially false written statements. Charges were filed Dec. 11.

• Joseph Midgett, 50, of North Versailles on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed Nov. 13.

• Lindsay Adele Hillwig, 27 of Monroeville on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Nov. 12.

• Van Rico Sanders, 30, of Braddock on charges of defiant trespass, driving with a suspended license and two counts of theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed Nov. 5.

• Brandon Alexander Nichols, 32, of Verona on charges of providing unsworn falsification to authorities and materially false written statements. Charges were filed July 10.

• Rayquan Maleek Skinner, 19, of Pitcairn on charges of disorderly conduct, carrying a loaded weapon and two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license. Charges were filed Oct. 26.