Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Monroeville

Drugs, theft cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media

Updated 17 hours ago

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Asa Bridges, 27, of North Huntingdon on a charge of possession of controlled substances. The charge was filed Aug. 30.

• Charlton Glenn Mitchell, 20, of McKeesport on charges of possession of controlled substances, flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct. Pitcairn police filed the charges Oct. 26.

• Steven Makoroff, 55, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving the wrong way and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcairn police filed the charges Nov. 2.

• Kenneth Sherrell, 31, of Braddock on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, harassment and two counts of simple assault. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 31.

• Ivy Kearse, 24, of Duquesne on charges of conspiracy, retail theft and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed Jan. 18.

• Amanda Lynne Varsafsky, 31, of Jeannette on charges of receiving stolen property, conspiracy and retail theft. Charges were filed Oct. 13.

• Maxwell Timothy McNeillie, 30, of Jeannette on charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Charges were filed Oct. 13.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Pauline Renee McBride, 53, of Wilkinsburg on charges of providing unsworn falsification to authorities and materially false written statements. Charges were filed Dec. 11.

• Joseph Midgett, 50, of North Versailles on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed Nov. 13.

• Lindsay Adele Hillwig, 27 of Monroeville on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Nov. 12.

• Van Rico Sanders, 30, of Braddock on charges of defiant trespass, driving with a suspended license and two counts of theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed Nov. 5.

• Brandon Alexander Nichols, 32, of Verona on charges of providing unsworn falsification to authorities and materially false written statements. Charges were filed July 10.

• Rayquan Maleek Skinner, 19, of Pitcairn on charges of disorderly conduct, carrying a loaded weapon and two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license. Charges were filed Oct. 26.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me