Monroeville police filed the following charges Jan. 18-30 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Ivy Kearse, 24, of Duquesne with conspiracy, retail theft and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed Jan. 18 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Monica Monique Campbell, 26, of Monroeville with simple assault. The charge was filed Jan. 20 in connection with an incident along the 3900 block of Monroeville Boulevard.

• Tyler Raling, 25, of Irwin with retail theft and possession of instruments of a crime. Charges were filed Jan. 23 in connection with an incident along the 4100 block of William Penn Highway.

• Travis Lee Hentschel, 26, of Pittsburgh with retail theft and possession of instruments of a crime. Charges were filed Jan. 24 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard.

• Ryan Michael Vertullo, 20, of Export with tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. Charges were filed Jan. 27 in connection with an incident along the 3900 block of William Penn Highway.

• Anthony Robinson, 25, of Pittsburgh with receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, period of required lighted lamps and two counts each of persons not to possess firearms, possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver and persons not to possess firearms. Charges were filed Jan. 27 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of William Penn Highway.

• Anthony Scott, 25, of Pittsburgh with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and persons not to possess firearms. Charges were filed Jan. 27 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of William Penn Highway.

• Ashley McLaughlin, 26, of Pittsburgh with possession of drug paraphernalia and turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed Jan. 30 in connection with an incident along the 4100 block of Monroeville Boulevard.

• Roger Dale Moon, 69, of McKeesport with sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed Jan. 30 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Bryon Michael McCue, 22, of North Versailles with sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification of authorities. Charges were filed Jan. 30 in connection with an incident along the 200 block of Mall Boulevard.

• Bradley Zabela, 43, of Pittsburgh with sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification of authorities. Charges were filed Jan. 30 in connection with an incident along the 200 block of Mall Boulevard.

• Andrew Volcheck, 39, of Monroeville with providing unsworn falsification to authorities. The charge was filed Jan. 30 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Brandon Andrew Marto, 36, of Turtle Creek with providing unsworn falsification to authorities. The charge was filed Jan. 30 in connection with an incident along the 3700 block of William Penn Highway.

• Ricardo Edward Carter, 23, of Monroeville with simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Jan. 30 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Volpe Drive.