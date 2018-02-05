Monroeville community lends helping hand to fire victim's family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Monroeville community is raising money and accepting donations for a family that recently lost belongings and a father to a house fire.

Chad Joseph DiMatteo, 41, was found dead in his Sweetleaf Drive house early Friday morning. His wife, young son and pet survived the fire.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the second floor of a Sweetleaf Drive home when firefighters arrived about 12:30 a.m., the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI reported Friday.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

By Friday evening, a group of people on social media offered condolences and organized efforts to accept donations for food and clothes — which were lost in the fire, according to Janette Beighel, the administrator of a Facebook group who has been in contact with Alfieri Funeral Home in Monroeville. Alfieri is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Bieghel said the response for the family in need has been incredible.

“It's humbling … it shows truly what a great community we have here,” she said. “It's such a horrid situation – we want to do anything we can to help lessen the pain. That's not something you can prepare for.”

By Saturday, a DiMatteo family member launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe.com with the goal of raising $15,000 for Mary and Enzo DiMatteo, Chad's wife and son respectively. The online fundraising website showed $4,650 was raised by Monday.

Mary DiMatteo was not immediately available for comment.

According to DiMatteo's obituary, the family held a funeral on Monday.

To donate to the family, visit bit.ly/2seRzse.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.