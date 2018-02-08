Grant helps Monroeville library program promote diversity

Monroeville Public Library is aiming to enhance the multicultural community it serves one little puppet at a time.

As just one of the educational tools the library uses to promote diversity, a small puppet theater and a comfy spot to watch the show is nestled in the corner of the children's room.

The theater, which offers hand puppets of different backgrounds and literary fields, is one of those tools the library's head of children's outreach, Hope Benson, uses to educate the kids.

“Monroeville is such a diverse community with so many rich, cultural roots from around the world,” Benson said. “The puppets are giving the children a really good opportunity to express themselves in situations where they otherwise aren't comfortable doing so.”

The “Reflections of Me” initiative stems from a $10,000 grant from EQT Foundation to fund a program and materials to expand diversity in children's literature. In particular, the money funded an expansion in the collection of books in the children's room, featuring characters from all races, age and ethnic background.

“The whole idea is that every child is able to see themselves reflected in the books that they read and in the library programs that we see,” Benson said. “Everyone likes to look at a book and seem themselves or someone like them in it.”

A portion of the grant money will go towards buying diverse titles and donating them to Gateway School District to have in each of the school's libraries. The idea is to benefit kids of all ages, Benson said, not just those coming to the children's room.

In addition, a new program focuses on learning about a new culture from around the globe each month. Most recently, Monroeville library-goers experienced the sounds, bright colors and people of the South African culture.

The grant is also helping to fund the purchase of software to help kids learn foreign languages, targeting children as early as preschool and kindergarten.

The emphasis on diversity has sparked the interest of parents from different backgrounds that may not have come in the library otherwise and who have come forward with feedback and ideas for the program, Benson said.

“We plan to do introduce storyteller programs in the summer that will really develop kids' imaginations and get them able to think in terms of actually presenting in our puppet theater,” said Carla White, who runs the children's department with Benson.

The children's room has been through what some would consider a mini-makeover, adding new programs, Lego blocks, chalkboard walls and art created by Gateway High School students.

“ My goal is always to have fun and always include creativity,” White said. “And that's important to express in a variety of ways.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.