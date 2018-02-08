Drugs, prostitution cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Matthew Ansani, 52, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended licence. Charges were filed July 11.

• Kenneth Joseph Mlechick, 25, of North Versailles on charges of burglary, robbery, possession of firearm prohibited, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, possession of weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, loitering and prowling at night and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 26.

Mlechick went before the judge no another case. He was held for court on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, harassment, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 24.

• Demarques Thompkins, no age given, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of instruments of a crime, promoting prostitution and conspiracy. Charges were filed Jan. 8.

• Daris Ridley, 28, of Park Forest on charges of possession of instruments of a crime, promoting prostitution and conspiracy. Charges were filed Jan. 8.

• Melissa Kay Mancini, 39, of Powhatan Point on a charge of endangering the welfare of children. The charge was filed Nov. 17.

• Lydia Rodriguez, 40, of Monroeville on charges of retail theft and conspiracy. Charges were filed Nov. 22.

• Michelle Terry, 40, of Braddock on charges of bad checks, forgery and theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed Nov. 17.

• Ashley Jordan Jurczak, 27, of Manor on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed June 1.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Isaiah Donald Hill, 34, of Pittsburgh on a charge of retail theft. The charge was filed Dec. 18.

• Anthony Scott, 25, of Pittsburgh on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of firearms prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license. Charges were filed Nov. 27.

• Charles King, 32, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence, duties at stop sign and careless driving. Charges were filed Nov. 18.

• Brooks Kussman, 32, of Dayton on charges of driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and two counts of turning movements and required signals. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 7.

• Kedrin Chambers, 23, of Pittsburgh on charges of feeling or attempting to elude officers, driving without light to avoid identification or arrest, driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, possession with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Dec. 28.

• Ryan Michael Vertullo, 20, of Export on charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. Charges were filed Jan. 26.

• Donald James Fuller, 44, of Pittsburgh on a charge of retail theft. The charge was filed Dec. 8.

• Michael Anthony Monfredi, 24, of Pitcairn on a charge of firearm not to be carried without a license. The charge was filed Nov. 22.