Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Ukrainian egg decorating coming to Monroeville

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Vickie Baldy of Monroeville works with hot wax to create intricate designs in the second of a series of three classes on Ukrainian egg decorating at Penn Hills Library on Thursday, May 12, 2016.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Vickie Baldy of Monroeville works with hot wax to create intricate designs in the second of a series of three classes on Ukrainian egg decorating at Penn Hills Library on Thursday, May 12, 2016.

Updated 6 hours ago

Ukrainian egg decorating is coming to Monroeville.

The municipality's parks and recreation department will host an event where Marilan Caito, a Ukrainian egg artist, will decorate an egg while lecturing on tools, techniques and history of the art. The painted egg will be given to a random audience member by raffle. Other decorated eggs will be on display.

The class on Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. will cost $6 and will be held at the Monroeville Senior Center for people aged 50 and older.

To learn how to do what Caito and other artists do, residents 18 and over can choose between two weekly classes. The classes are on Tuesdays or Fridays.

The Tuesday class will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gateway's Mosside Middle School. The Friday class will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Monroeville Senior Center.

Cost for both classes will be $40.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me