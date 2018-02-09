Ukrainian egg decorating coming to Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ukrainian egg decorating is coming to Monroeville.

The municipality's parks and recreation department will host an event where Marilan Caito, a Ukrainian egg artist, will decorate an egg while lecturing on tools, techniques and history of the art. The painted egg will be given to a random audience member by raffle. Other decorated eggs will be on display.

The class on Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. will cost $6 and will be held at the Monroeville Senior Center for people aged 50 and older.

To learn how to do what Caito and other artists do, residents 18 and over can choose between two weekly classes. The classes are on Tuesdays or Fridays.

The Tuesday class will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gateway's Mosside Middle School. The Friday class will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Monroeville Senior Center.

Cost for both classes will be $40.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.