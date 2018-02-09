Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 6:51 p.m.

Monroeville police filed the following charges Jan. 29-Feb. 2 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Brandon Madjerich, 22, of Monroeville with aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, defiant trespasser and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Jan. 29 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Andrew DePaoli, 30, of Saltsburg with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without general lighting requirements. Charges were filed Feb. 2 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Cambridge Square Drive.

• Robert Caruso, 67, of Monroeville with simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Jan. 31 in connection with an incident along the 300 block of Red Oak Court.

• Michael Willochell, 27, of Harrison City with tampering with physical evidence, turning movements and required signals and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Feb. 2 in connection with an incident along the 4300 block of Northern Pike.

