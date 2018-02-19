Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Fish fry locations offered in Monroeville, Turtle Creek

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 11:04 a.m.
A team of volunteers worked together cooking, plating, packing and serving fish dinners on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Monroeville and will continue to do so every Friday in Lent. Dean Sommer is shown frying up some of the fish.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
A team of volunteers worked together cooking, plating, packing and serving fish dinners on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Monroeville and will continue to do so every Friday in Lent. Dean Sommer is shown frying up some of the fish.
Larry D'Agostino makes the fish sandwiches to fill orders as they come in on Ash Wednesday at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Monroeville.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Larry D'Agostino makes the fish sandwiches to fill orders as they come in on Ash Wednesday at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Monroeville.
Mark Schubert makes sure the fries and shrimp are cooked to a golden brown on Ash Wednesday at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Monroeville.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Mark Schubert makes sure the fries and shrimp are cooked to a golden brown on Ash Wednesday at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Monroeville.

Here are area places to get your fill of fried fish and other cultural dishes during Lent, which ends on Good Friday, March 30, this year.

• St. Bernadette Parish; 245 Azelea Drive, Monroeville; 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays in the Lourdes Center Dining Hall; closed Good Friday. Featuring fish sandwiches, pizza, pasta, pierogies and more. For takeout, call 412-600-4414.

• North American Martyrs School; 2526 Haymaker Road, Monroeville; 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; closed Good Friday. Featuring fish, shrimp, pizza and more. For takeout, call 412-372-9771. For a menu, see www.namschool.org.

• St. Colman Parish; 100 Tri-Boro Highway, Turtle Creek, in the church cafeteria; open 3-7 p.m. Fridays; fish sandwich, $7; pick two sides, $4; pick one side, $2.25. Other items for sale include haluski, pierogies, coleslaw, Boston clam chowder, macaroni and cheese, fries, crab cakes. For more information, call 412-823-2564.

To announce fundraising fish fry dinners in the Times Express, email the time, date, place, menu items and cost to announcements@tribweb.com, or mail the information to Editorial Department at 460 Rodi Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235.

