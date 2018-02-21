Gateway school board considering search for consultants to find middle school buyers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Gateway School Board member wants to open up a search for consultants that would find potential buyers for the Gateway Middle School property.

The board hired the 360 Group of Pittsburgh in April to do just that.

School Director Rick McIntyre, who was not part of the board when it hired the firm in a 5-4 vote, is concerned the board hired them without going out for a bid.

“We're not serving our community and taxpayers, the people that voted for us, if we don't look at all the options available,” McIntyre said at a study session Tuesday.

McIntyre also suggested the board delay paying 360 Group a $2,500 retainer fee.

The board will vote on the two issues during their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Gateway is seeking to rezone the school from residential to commercial to make it attractive to developers when it is put on the market. Monroeville denied the district's request made in November. The planning commission has recommended allowing the zoning change.

A meeting to discuss the middle school's rezone will happen Tuesday at the middle school's auditorium, 4450 Old William Penn Highway, at 7 p.m.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.