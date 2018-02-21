Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Gateway school board considering search for consultants to find middle school buyers

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Gateway Middle School is located at 4450 Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Gateway Middle School is located at 4450 Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville.

Updated 9 hours ago

A Gateway School Board member wants to open up a search for consultants that would find potential buyers for the Gateway Middle School property.

The board hired the 360 Group of Pittsburgh in April to do just that.

School Director Rick McIntyre, who was not part of the board when it hired the firm in a 5-4 vote, is concerned the board hired them without going out for a bid.

“We're not serving our community and taxpayers, the people that voted for us, if we don't look at all the options available,” McIntyre said at a study session Tuesday.

McIntyre also suggested the board delay paying 360 Group a $2,500 retainer fee.

The board will vote on the two issues during their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Gateway is seeking to rezone the school from residential to commercial to make it attractive to developers when it is put on the market. Monroeville denied the district's request made in November. The planning commission has recommended allowing the zoning change.

A meeting to discuss the middle school's rezone will happen Tuesday at the middle school's auditorium, 4450 Old William Penn Highway, at 7 p.m.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me