Monroeville

Monroeville and Penn Hills looking for Citizens Police Academy applicants

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Monroeville police Officer Sarah Skoog shows Karen Thornhill the proper way to hold and fire a gun. Thornhill and her mother, Helyn Johnson, were both students at the Penn Hills & Monroeville Citizens Police Academy at the Monroeville Public Safety Training Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2013.
Aaron Loughner | For The Penn Hills Progress
Updated 10 hours ago

Monroeville and Penn Hills police departments are searching for participants in the annual Citizens Police Academy training program.

The eight weeks of courses offer an introduction to the legal system, a demonstration from a police K-9 unit and firearms training. During each two- to three-hour session, students will do things such as investigate a mock crime scene, participate in traffic stop simulations or be trained on a machine that simulates crimes in action. The academy is designed to give regular folks the chance to learn first-hand about how officers fight crime, Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said.

“It shows what law enforcement goes through day-to-day,” Cole said.

Police officers from the two departments are instructors in the program. Allegheny County Police Department officers will teach a crime scene investigation course.

Participants must be at least 18, residents of Monroeville, Penn Hills or Pitcairn, and pass a background check. Applications are available at the Monroeville and Penn Hills police departments. Application deadline is March 28.

Last year, 16 took part in the academy. Cole said they would like to limit participation to 15-20 this year, but added they wouldn't turn away applicants.

The first class is April 4 at the Monroeville Municipal Building at 2700 Monroeville Blvd. Successive weekly classes will be at the Monroeville Public Safety Training Center at 2465 Johnston Road through May 23.

For more information, call Karen Barton, Monroeville's police administrative assistant, at 412-856-3324.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

