Charges filed by Monroeville police, Feb. 16-21

Monroeville police filed the following charges Feb. 16-21 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Andre Kyron Frazier, 24, of Penn Hills with criminal use of a communication facility, tampering with physical evidence, four counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of delivery and four counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Feb. 16 in connection with an incident at North Braddock Avenue and Kelly Street.

• Tashada Renee Brooks, 42, of Pittsburgh with theft by unlawful taking. The charge was filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident along the 5000 block of William Penn Highway.

• Dominic Potochnick, 63, of Turtle Creek with sale or transfer of firearms and providing unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident along the 200 block of Mall Boulevard.

• Ruth Grbach, 62, of North Versailles with retail theft. The charge was filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.

• Stephen Kocsis, 47, of Monroeville with driving under the influence, driving on wrong side of roadway and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Charges were filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident at Caruso Drive and Thomas Street.

• Brandon James Mlinac, 26, of North Versailles with possession of offensive weapon and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident along the 2500 block of Haymaker Road.

• Thomas Henry Mitchell, 20, of Pittsburgh with retail theft. The charge was filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.

• Michelle Romana Terry, 40, of Pittsburgh with retail theft. The charge was filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard.

• Carrie Leshawn Martin, 56, of Penn Hills with sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident along the 3700 block of William Penn Highway.

• Terrill Jennings Myers, 22, of Burgettstown with person not to possess firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed Feb. 21 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Mall Circle Drive.