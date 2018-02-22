Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Gateway student who made threats to teacher charged by Monroeville police

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
Gateway High School
Gateway High School

Updated 19 hours ago

A Gateway High School student was charged by Monroeville police Wednesday for making threats to teachers.

Vincent Owen, 18, faces a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats after he was arrested Friday at the high school.

According to the criminal complaint, Owen posted a vulgar message on social media that said he was angry at teachers for disrespecting him.

“Look what … happened in Florida,” the message read.

The message was posted on Snapchat, a popular image-sharing app, Thursday night, said Tim Skoog, the assistant director for the district's police force.

He said students and high school staff alerted administration about the threat on Friday morning 30 minutes before classes started.

“Owen admitted to posting the threat on social media because he felt he was being disrespected by the teachers at the school. Owen also made statements about hurting himself when he felt angry,” the criminal complaint said.

Officers searched Owen's home to see if he had “any means to carry out a mass casualty” and found nothing, the criminal complaint said.

It also said Owen was taken to a nearby hospital “for (a) follow up on statements made during the interview.”

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 30 before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst.

Superintendent Bill Short and Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole did not respond to requests for comment.

The incident happened two days after a former student at a Florida high school used an assault rifle to kill 17 students and injured several others.

At least 11 schools in the Greater Pittsburgh area have reported and investigated threats to students or teachers in the week following the shooting in Florida. Even in the absence of a threat, many others have stepped up police presence in school buildings and tightened security procedures.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me