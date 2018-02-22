Gateway student who made threats to teacher charged by Monroeville police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Gateway High School student was charged by Monroeville police Wednesday for making threats to teachers.

Vincent Owen, 18, faces a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats after he was arrested Friday at the high school.

According to the criminal complaint, Owen posted a vulgar message on social media that said he was angry at teachers for disrespecting him.

“Look what … happened in Florida,” the message read.

The message was posted on Snapchat, a popular image-sharing app, Thursday night, said Tim Skoog, the assistant director for the district's police force.

He said students and high school staff alerted administration about the threat on Friday morning 30 minutes before classes started.

“Owen admitted to posting the threat on social media because he felt he was being disrespected by the teachers at the school. Owen also made statements about hurting himself when he felt angry,” the criminal complaint said.

Officers searched Owen's home to see if he had “any means to carry out a mass casualty” and found nothing, the criminal complaint said.

It also said Owen was taken to a nearby hospital “for (a) follow up on statements made during the interview.”

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 30 before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst.

Superintendent Bill Short and Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole did not respond to requests for comment.

The incident happened two days after a former student at a Florida high school used an assault rifle to kill 17 students and injured several others.

At least 11 schools in the Greater Pittsburgh area have reported and investigated threats to students or teachers in the week following the shooting in Florida. Even in the absence of a threat, many others have stepped up police presence in school buildings and tightened security procedures.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.