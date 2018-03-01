Assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Tiffany Marie Wright, 48, of Monroeville on charges of retail theft and theft by deception. Charges were filed Jan. 21.

• Christopher Phillips, 40, of Pitcairn on charges of simple assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct and harassment. Pitcairn police filed the charges Feb. 2.

• Tiryn Green, 22, of Murrysville on charges of criminal use of a communication facility, possession of controlled substances and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Allegheny County Police filed the charges Aug. 17.

• Vladimir Pavlov Mishkov, 60, of Monroeville on a charge of simple assault. The charge was filed Jan. 9.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Aaron John Martinkovich, 35, of New Kensington on two counts each of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Aug. 11.

• Ronny Erasmo Bartolon-Yanez, 34, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, disregard traffic lane and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.

• Amanda Bergamasco, 24, of Somerset on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Nov. 1.

• David Herman White, 58, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, disregard traffic lane, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and evidence of emission inspection. Charges were filed Dec. 11.

• Alexandra Grace McCarter, 24, of Murrysville on charges of retail theft and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Dec. 15.

• Murray Lee Goppman, 62, of Monroeville on two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and misapplication of entrusted property. Allegheny County District Attorney's office filed the charges Feb. 2.