Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 8 hours ago

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Tiffany Marie Wright, 48, of Monroeville on charges of retail theft and theft by deception. Charges were filed Jan. 21.

• Christopher Phillips, 40, of Pitcairn on charges of simple assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct and harassment. Pitcairn police filed the charges Feb. 2.

• Tiryn Green, 22, of Murrysville on charges of criminal use of a communication facility, possession of controlled substances and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Allegheny County Police filed the charges Aug. 17.

• Vladimir Pavlov Mishkov, 60, of Monroeville on a charge of simple assault. The charge was filed Jan. 9.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Aaron John Martinkovich, 35, of New Kensington on two counts each of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Aug. 11.

• Ronny Erasmo Bartolon-Yanez, 34, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, disregard traffic lane and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.

• Amanda Bergamasco, 24, of Somerset on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Nov. 1.

• David Herman White, 58, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, disregard traffic lane, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and evidence of emission inspection. Charges were filed Dec. 11.

• Alexandra Grace McCarter, 24, of Murrysville on charges of retail theft and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Dec. 15.

• Murray Lee Goppman, 62, of Monroeville on two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and misapplication of entrusted property. Allegheny County District Attorney's office filed the charges Feb. 2.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me