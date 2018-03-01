Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Charges filed by Monroeville police, Feb. 22-23

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 6:19 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Monroeville police filed the following charges Feb. 22-23 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• David Dwayne Poindexter, 52, of Braddock with retail theft and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed Feb. 22 in connection with an incident along William Penn Highway.

• Denise Williams, 36, no address given with criminal conspiracy, possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Feb. 23 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Garth Anthony Brown, 41, of Pittsburgh with criminal conspiracy, possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Feb. 23 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Brandon Patrick Bartolomeo, 18, of Monroeville with simple assault, harassment and drivers required to be licensed. Charges were filed Feb. 22 in connection with an incident at William Penn Highway and Mosside Boulevard.

• Stephanie Diane Watson, 26, of Wilkinsburg with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Feb. 23 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me