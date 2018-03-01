Charges filed by Monroeville police, Feb. 22-23
Updated 9 hours ago
Monroeville police filed the following charges Feb. 22-23 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:
• David Dwayne Poindexter, 52, of Braddock with retail theft and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed Feb. 22 in connection with an incident along William Penn Highway.
• Denise Williams, 36, no address given with criminal conspiracy, possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Feb. 23 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.
• Garth Anthony Brown, 41, of Pittsburgh with criminal conspiracy, possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Feb. 23 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.
• Brandon Patrick Bartolomeo, 18, of Monroeville with simple assault, harassment and drivers required to be licensed. Charges were filed Feb. 22 in connection with an incident at William Penn Highway and Mosside Boulevard.
• Stephanie Diane Watson, 26, of Wilkinsburg with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Feb. 23 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.