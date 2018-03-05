Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Model, photographer who did nude photo shoot in Monroeville plead guilty

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Chelsea Guerra in a modeling photo posted on her Flickr page.
Flickr
Chelsea Guerra in a modeling photo posted on her Flickr page.
Chelsea Jane Guerra and Michael Keith Warnock
Chelsea Jane Guerra and Michael Keith Warnock

Updated 2 minutes ago

A nude model and a photographer who took photos of her in public last year at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.

Monroeville police arrested model Chelsea Guerra, 22, of Indiana Borough and photographer Michael Warnock, 64, of Point Breeze about 11 a.m. April 8 after a photo shoot at the mall in the 4100 block of William Penn Highway.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jill E. Rangos imposed a $300 fine on both of them Monday as part of a plea agreement in which authorities dropped other charges against the pair.

Guerra was walking around and posing on the sidewalk wearing only thigh-high black stockings and high-heeled shoes while Warnock took photos.

Police said Warnock told them he hired Guerra to pose after placing an ad on Craigslist seeking a nude model. He paid her $300.

Guerra, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student, said the photo shoot was about creating art.

“My nude modeling is honest work, and I use it mostly to fund my college career,” she told upgruv.com in July .

Guerra was originally charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Warnock was originally charged with criminal solicitation – indecent exposure, conspiracy – indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of controlled substances.

He waived the criminal solicitation and conspiracy charges to court. The disorderly conduct and drug charges were withdrawn at the magisterial level.

According to the criminal complaint, police found the narcotic pain reliever Tramadol and sedative Diazepam on Warnock. The pills weren't in bottles and he didn't have prescriptions for the medications, police said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me