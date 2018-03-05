Model, photographer who did nude photo shoot in Monroeville plead guilty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A nude model and a photographer who took photos of her in public last year at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.

Monroeville police arrested model Chelsea Guerra, 22, of Indiana Borough and photographer Michael Warnock, 64, of Point Breeze about 11 a.m. April 8 after a photo shoot at the mall in the 4100 block of William Penn Highway.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jill E. Rangos imposed a $300 fine on both of them Monday as part of a plea agreement in which authorities dropped other charges against the pair.

Guerra was walking around and posing on the sidewalk wearing only thigh-high black stockings and high-heeled shoes while Warnock took photos.

Police said Warnock told them he hired Guerra to pose after placing an ad on Craigslist seeking a nude model. He paid her $300.

Guerra, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student, said the photo shoot was about creating art.

“My nude modeling is honest work, and I use it mostly to fund my college career,” she told upgruv.com in July .

Guerra was originally charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Warnock was originally charged with criminal solicitation – indecent exposure, conspiracy – indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of controlled substances.

He waived the criminal solicitation and conspiracy charges to court. The disorderly conduct and drug charges were withdrawn at the magisterial level.

According to the criminal complaint, police found the narcotic pain reliever Tramadol and sedative Diazepam on Warnock. The pills weren't in bottles and he didn't have prescriptions for the medications, police said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.