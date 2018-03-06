Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Memorial scholarship open to Gateway seniors

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Maggi Leigh Hullett
Submitted
Maggi Leigh Hullett
Dr. Maggi Leigh Hullett
Submitted
Dr. Maggi Leigh Hullett

Updated 19 hours ago

A memorial scholarship has been established in memory of Dr. Maggi Leigh (Bowers) Hullett, a 1998 graduate of Gateway High School.

Hullett died at 34 in 2015 from a rare liver cancer. She was a board-certified family physician practicing in South Carolina.

The scholarship award will be presented at the Gateway High School Senior Award Ceremony on May 24. It will be awarded to a Gateway senior planning to major in medicine or nursing.

Donations to the scholarship fund can be made to: Dr. Maggi Leigh Hullett Memorial Scholarship, c/o S&T Bank, 4580 Broadway Blvd., Haymaker Village, Monroeville, PA 15146, account number: 3003440645.

