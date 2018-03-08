Documentary on Lyme disease to be shown in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you go

A Lyme disease advocacy group will show a documentary film soon in Monroeville that highlights the "untold story" of the illness spread by ticks.

Nicole Chinnici, a partner of the PA Lyme Resource Network, said ticks do not necessarily go away in cold weather.

"Observations in recent years showed short winters with a mild December and March had no effect on the survival of ticks," she said in a PA Lyme Resource Network news release. Chinnici also works as a lab scientist with the Northeast Wildlife DNA Lab at East Stroudsburg University.

She said she saw patients with tick bites in Pennsylvania and New York during cold temperatures.

The news release said the film will help raise awareness of the disease as the weather warms and more people spend time outdoors.

The PA Lyme Resource Network will host a viewing of the documentary at the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center at 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd. on March 23 at 6 p.m.

The documentary, directed by Andy Abrahams Wilson and released in 2008, "exposes a hidden story of medical and scientific malfeasance and neglect" about Lyme disease.

There will be information packets available for everyone at the event. After the film, two local doctors will answer viewers' questions.

In 2016, Pennsylvania led the nation with more than 12,000 confirmed cases of Lyme disease, which is transmitted to humans from the bite of the black-legged or "deer" tick.

In August, Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties were among the state's top 10 for Lyme cases.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.