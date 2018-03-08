Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Documentary on Lyme disease to be shown in Monroeville

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 3:57 p.m.
An illustration shows the lifespan of a black-legged tick, or deer tick.
Submitted
An illustration shows the lifespan of a black-legged tick, or deer tick.

Updated 13 hours ago

A Lyme disease advocacy group will show a documentary film soon in Monroeville that highlights the "untold story" of the illness spread by ticks.

Nicole Chinnici, a partner of the PA Lyme Resource Network, said ticks do not necessarily go away in cold weather.

"Observations in recent years showed short winters with a mild December and March had no effect on the survival of ticks," she said in a PA Lyme Resource Network news release. Chinnici also works as a lab scientist with the Northeast Wildlife DNA Lab at East Stroudsburg University.

She said she saw patients with tick bites in Pennsylvania and New York during cold temperatures.

The news release said the film will help raise awareness of the disease as the weather warms and more people spend time outdoors.

The PA Lyme Resource Network will host a viewing of the documentary at the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center at 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd. on March 23 at 6 p.m.

The documentary, directed by Andy Abrahams Wilson and released in 2008, "exposes a hidden story of medical and scientific malfeasance and neglect" about Lyme disease.

There will be information packets available for everyone at the event. After the film, two local doctors will answer viewers' questions.

In 2016, Pennsylvania led the nation with more than 12,000 confirmed cases of Lyme disease, which is transmitted to humans from the bite of the black-legged or "deer" tick.

In August, Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties were among the state's top 10 for Lyme cases.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me