Drugs and gun cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Jamar Hooper, 20, of McKeesport on charges of criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of possession of controlled substances and four counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Nov. 28.

• Jermaine Laquay Rodgers, 40, address not given on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of firearm prohibited, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of possession with intent to deliver and three counts of possession of controlled substances. North Versailles Police filed the charges March 29.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Robert Schreckengost, 38, of Verona on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Feb. 19.

• Andre Kryon Frazier, 25, of Penn Hills on charges of tampering with physical evidence, four counts of possession of controlled substances and seven counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Feb. 16.

• Maurice Shellby Nelson, 32, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of firearms prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and carrying a loaded weapon. Allegheny County Police filed the charges Jan. 27.

• Ian Francis Stewart, 30, of Pitcairn on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking. Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 18.

• Wendell Dixon, 45, of Pittsburgh on two counts of retail theft. Charges were filed Jan. 10.

• Wonderly Sean Brady, 30, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence and driving an unregistered vehicle. Charges were filed Dec. 22.

• Michael Redding, 54, of Grapeville on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Charges were filed Dec. 31.

• Edward Zona, 25, of Saltsburg on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Dec. 6.

• Stephen Marcel McClain II, 26, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, disregarding traffic lanes and two counts of operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment. Pitcairn police filed the charges Nov. 5.

• Edward Class, 25, of Saltsburg on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 6.

• Ashley Price, 32, of Monroeville on charges of sexual contact with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. Allegheny County Police filed the charges Feb. 16.