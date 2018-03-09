Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Grace Life pulls rezoning request for Monroeville property it planned to develop

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 9, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Grace Life Church is looking to develop land near its building along Route 22 in Monroeville.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Grace Life Church is looking to develop land near its building along Route 22 in Monroeville.

Updated 2 hours ago

Grace Life Church no longer wants rezoning to allow it to build a recreation area and other things on its land in Monroeville.

The church's executive director, Marianne Finch, submitted an email recently to the municipality that asked council to rescind a request to rezone its roughly 50 acres from conservancy and residential to business commercial.

Finch also asked council for a refund on about $4,800 in fees it paid during the application process for rezoning the property.

Council was expected next week to consider the request to refund the fees, Mayor Nick Gresock said.

Finch and Grace Life Pastor Bruce “Buck” Schafer did not return phone calls Friday for comment about the church's change in plans.

Schafer has said he wanted to build a church building, private club, ice rink, zip lines and a ropes course on the property.

The church asked council to delay voting on its request in January after the Monroeville Planning Commission recommended denial in December. After that denial, Schafer was adamant about continuing with the project.

“It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when. We're not going anywhere,” he said at that time.

Several residents raised concerns when the church first made its request before the planning commission. Those concerns ranged from potential traffic jams to uncertainty of what would happen to the 16 mobile homes on the church property to be rezoned.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me