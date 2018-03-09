Grace Life pulls rezoning request for Monroeville property it planned to develop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Grace Life Church no longer wants rezoning to allow it to build a recreation area and other things on its land in Monroeville.

The church's executive director, Marianne Finch, submitted an email recently to the municipality that asked council to rescind a request to rezone its roughly 50 acres from conservancy and residential to business commercial.

Finch also asked council for a refund on about $4,800 in fees it paid during the application process for rezoning the property.

Council was expected next week to consider the request to refund the fees, Mayor Nick Gresock said.

Finch and Grace Life Pastor Bruce “Buck” Schafer did not return phone calls Friday for comment about the church's change in plans.

Schafer has said he wanted to build a church building, private club, ice rink, zip lines and a ropes course on the property.

The church asked council to delay voting on its request in January after the Monroeville Planning Commission recommended denial in December. After that denial, Schafer was adamant about continuing with the project.

“It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when. We're not going anywhere,” he said at that time.

Several residents raised concerns when the church first made its request before the planning commission. Those concerns ranged from potential traffic jams to uncertainty of what would happen to the 16 mobile homes on the church property to be rezoned.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.