Thompson Run Road in Monroeville closed after landslide blocks flow of creek, road floods
Updated 1 hour ago
Thompson Run Road in Monroeville was closed Friday after a landslide clogged a nearby creek, PennDOT said in a release.
PennDOT crews worked Friday afternoon to clear the debris that blocked the flow of Thompson Run.
“The roadway will remain closed until the water recedes,” the news release said.
Traffic in both directions is being detoured.
For northbound travelers, drivers are directed to take Lower Rodi Road to Business Route 22. “Take the ramp to eastbound Business Route 22, follow Business Route 22 east to Northern Pike, turn left onto Northern Pike, follow Northern Pike back to Thompson Run Road,” PennDOT's release said.
For southbound travelers, take the same route in the opposite direction.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.