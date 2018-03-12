Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Here's where you can vote for Rick Saccone or Conor Lamb in Monroeville Tuesday

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, March 12, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, are running for Congress in a March 13 special election.
Updated 19 hours ago

Five polling palces will be open in Monroeville during Tuesday's special election between candidates Conor Lamb and Rick Saccone.

The polling places, open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., are:

• Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road in Ward 2, district 1.

• North American Martyrs Church, 2526 Haymaker Road in Ward 2, district 3.

• Church of the Resurrection, 455 Center Road in Ward 3, district 2.

• Grace Baptist Church, 4518 Northern Pike in Ward 4, districts 1 and 2.

• Cleveland Steward Elementary, 5000 Gateway Campus Blvd. in Ward 5, district 3.

Lamb, 33, of Mt. Lebanon, and Saccone, 60, R-Elizabeth, are competing for a seat in the 18th Congressional District in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The winner will succeed former Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Upper St. Clair, who resigned in October amidst reports he had asked a woman with whom he was having an affair to consider an abortion. The state's 18th Congressional District represents around 707,000 people in parts of Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties.

To verify you live within the 18th Congressional District, visit the United States of House of Representatives website and enter your home address.

You can find your “zip+4” code through the US Post Office website .

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

