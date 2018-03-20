International Women Club marks 50th year in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For women like Myriam Gau who moved to Pittsburgh from another country, finding a doctor or joining the gym may pose a little bit more difficult than for others.

Gau came here from France in 2004. She decided that befriending people in a similar situation as hers would help her to adjust to American living, so she joined the International Women Club in Monroeville.

“It's important to find support,” Gau said. “When arriving from a foreign country, you don't always know how things work. We are all connected and we find information a little bit easier through each other.”

Celebrating 50 years

On April 18, the club will celebrate 50 years of bringing women together from countries around the world. What started as a few women taking classes at the local YMCA, the Monroeville-based club today provides social and cultural education for its 130 members from 31 different nations, including America, England, France, China and Denmark.

“It's really a wide range of people in terms of nationality and age,” Gau said.

Gau of Murrysville and the rest of the members meet the first Friday of every month between September and May. Membership is not limited to residents of Monroeville. It costs $20 to join.

Programs can be anything from book author presentations to featured speakers on how to take the stress out of moving and downsizing, Gau said.

Whatever the activity may be, the group's purpose is to provide a place for women to comfortably speak about their culture and ask questions about anything.

Hearing about the group through some French friends six years ago, Linda Blum was interested in learning more about the women's diverse views on American culture.

“What I like most about this club is the diversity and intellect of the women, the acceptance of customs and the sharing of ideas,” Blum said.

Blum, co-president of the club this year, was born in Chicago and raised in a bilingual household. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in French education, eventually moving to Pittsburgh and teaching at Connellsville Area High School.

Now that she is retired, the activities that the club offers provide her with a different route for cultural education.

“We are a loosely organized social group with interest areas such as mah-jong, walking, cooking, language and other activities,” Blum said.

Each meeting is 9:30 a.m. at the Cross Roads Presbyterian Church. Every month focuses on different cultures from around the world. The meetings feature homemade international food.

To commemorate half a century, the group is hosting a luncheon at the Longue Vue Country Club in Penn Hills April 18, honoring past and present members and looking back on the club's impact.

How it began

Rewind to 1968, Ulla Strait— a founding member— met a handful of women from Denmark and England at the Monroeville Area YMCA.

“We didn't really have any goals at first, but when the YMCA put us together, well, it was nice to meet other people like me,” Strait, 83, said.

With help from members of the YMCA, Strait, from Denmark, and her friends started what was then called the International Wives Club. The goal established then was to join together women — who moved to follow the jobs of their husbands — with their American neighbors.

“All of the women in the club at that time came here because of their husbands who got jobs for Westinghouse, U.S. Steel and those big names here in Pittsburgh and the eastern suburbs,” Strait said.

Strait moved to Pittsburgh with her husband, an American from upstate New York who worked for Westinghouse. And the women that she got to know through this club had similar stories, including Gau.

It wasn't until the 1980s that the group changed its name to the International Women Club, when membership started branching out to include women who had their own careers they were following

Looking back 50 years, Strait said she never would have imagined that the club would mean so much to this many women.

“It has changed so much since the start, and more importantly, it continues to grow so very much,” Strait said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.