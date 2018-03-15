Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Monroeville

Monroeville police filed the following charges Feb. 25 through March 14 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Evan-Amos/Wikimedia Commons

Updated 14 hours ago

Monroeville police filed the following charges Feb. 25 through March 14 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Steven Lamarr Floyd Jr., 34, of Glassport with sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 25, of Jeannette with possession of controlled substances, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 2600 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• David Aaron Green, 25, of Greensburg with retail theft and resisting arrest. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 700 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Darnel Hanner, 18, of Pittsburgh with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving without registration and certificate of title, driving without required financial responsibility, careless driving and operating a vehicle without official certificates. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident at Route 22 and Route 48.

• Sonya Schlegel, 47, of Westmoreland City with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, violations concerning licenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic, failure to perform duty of driver on approach of emergency vehicle and two counts of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Mall Boulevard.

• Shamari Nevels, 22, of Monroeville with sale or transfer of firearms and providing unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 3700 block of William Penn Highway.

• Darnell Raesha Nicholas, 29, of Pittsburgh with receiving stolen property and retail theft. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Brandon Thomas Rush, 19, of Pittsburgh with possession of controlled substances. The charge was filed March 14 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Dennis Hipps, 53, of Pittsburgh with sale or transfer of firearms and providing unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed March 14 in connection with an incident along the 3700 block of William Penn Highway.

• Christie Lynn O'Malley, 35, of Monroeville with terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest. Charges were filed Feb. 25 in connection with an incident along the 300 block of Center Road.

• Takia Mercedes Trice, 23, of Pittsburgh with retail theft. The charge was filed Feb. 27 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me