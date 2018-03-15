Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville police filed the following charges Feb. 25 through March 14 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Steven Lamarr Floyd Jr., 34, of Glassport with sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 25, of Jeannette with possession of controlled substances, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 2600 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• David Aaron Green, 25, of Greensburg with retail theft and resisting arrest. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 700 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Darnel Hanner, 18, of Pittsburgh with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving without registration and certificate of title, driving without required financial responsibility, careless driving and operating a vehicle without official certificates. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident at Route 22 and Route 48.

• Sonya Schlegel, 47, of Westmoreland City with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, violations concerning licenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic, failure to perform duty of driver on approach of emergency vehicle and two counts of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Mall Boulevard.

• Shamari Nevels, 22, of Monroeville with sale or transfer of firearms and providing unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 3700 block of William Penn Highway.

• Darnell Raesha Nicholas, 29, of Pittsburgh with receiving stolen property and retail theft. Charges were filed March 8 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Brandon Thomas Rush, 19, of Pittsburgh with possession of controlled substances. The charge was filed March 14 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Dennis Hipps, 53, of Pittsburgh with sale or transfer of firearms and providing unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed March 14 in connection with an incident along the 3700 block of William Penn Highway.

• Christie Lynn O'Malley, 35, of Monroeville with terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest. Charges were filed Feb. 25 in connection with an incident along the 300 block of Center Road.

• Takia Mercedes Trice, 23, of Pittsburgh with retail theft. The charge was filed Feb. 27 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.