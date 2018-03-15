Drugs and theft cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Daniel Tabb, 36, of Pitcairn on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Pitcairn police filed the charges Feb. 16.

Tabb went before the judge on another case. Charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness and strangulation were held for court. Pitcairn police filed those charges Feb. 9.

• Tiffany Wright, 48, of Monroeville on charges of retail theft and theft by deception. Charges were filed Jan. 15.

Waived preliminary hearings

• John Chris Robinson, 56, of Monroeville on charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle and property and driving under the influence. Charges were filed Dec. 14.

• Lashawn Denise Barber, 43, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft and resisting arrest. Charges were filed Sept. 12.

• Derrick Hall, 28, of Monroeville on charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substances and two counts of disorderly conduct. Charges were filed Jan. 17.

• Michael Willochell, 27, of Harrison City on charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substances and turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed Feb. 2.

• Takia Mercedes Trice, 23, of Pittsburgh on a charge of retail theft. The charge was filed Feb. 27.