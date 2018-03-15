Closed Monroeville Fine Wine and Good Spirits to move to temporary spot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Thursday it will open a temporary liquor store in Monroeville to compensate another that closed in December.

The Fine Wine and Good Spirits will move to a storefront in the Jonnet Plaza Shopping Center at 4089 William Penn Highway on March 19. Store hours will be:

• Monday through Saturday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The store and a dental practice in the small shopping plaza at 3845 Northern Pike were closed late last year when the building started to collapse into an old mine beneath it. The state this year started work to stabilize the mine and make the property useable again.

Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock said after a meeting with Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board officials this month that he is hopeful a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store at 3845 Northern Pike will be reopened in 30 to 90 days.

Liquor board spokesman Shawn Kelly said the plan is to reopen the store on Northern Pike. But “it's difficult to estimate when we might reopen this store.”

The temporary store's number will be 412-374-3103. Store hours and additional locations can be found at www.finewineandgoodspirits.com.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.