$1.8 million of road work planned in Monroeville

Monroeville is looking for contractors to repair 31 miles of 70 roads this year.

The municipality has budgeted $1.8 million for the road work.

“We have a good fund balance,” Monroeville Manager Tim Little said. “It's money well-spent.”

The municipality has fallen behind in maintaining its 110 miles of roads and 34 parking lots.

“We should be doing about seven miles of roads per year,” said Paul Hugus, the municipality's engineering director. “And that's just to keep pace. And we are about 50 miles behind where we should be.”

This year's work includes 16 roads slated for milling and paving and 54 for asphalt sealing. A little over nine miles of unnamed roads are slated to get cracks sealed, according to a preliminary plan produced by the engineering department.

