Monroeville approves 10 year, three community comprehensive plan

Monroeville council approved a 10-year comprehensive plan the municipality helped develop through the three-community Turtle Creek Valley Council of Governments in the last year.

Churchill, also a member of council of governments, approved the plan March 5. Approval by Wilkins is expected March 26.

The 164-page plan details trails, shared services, recreation, redevelopment and property maintenance connected to the three communities. The plan cost around $100,000, half of which was covered by a grant from Allegheny County. The rest of the cost was split between the three communities.

The three managers from each community will meet in April to figure out how to start work on implementing the plan's goals.

The plan focuses on seven key areas, said Elaine Kramer of Pashek + MTR, the Pittsburgh landscape architecture firm behind the development of the plan. The firm was hired by the council of governments in January last year.

The key areas:

• Improving bus routes, sidewalks and adding bike lanes. The firm is also looking at the possibility of additional park and ride lots.

• Building a recreation center and developing recreational programming.

• Protecting or planting trees and shrubs.

• The hiring of one parks and recreation director to represent the three areas.

• Improving communication between the communities and residents.

• Developing the former U.S. Steel plant and two former Westinghouse sites.

• Enhancing the enforcement of codes to protect property values in the communities.

The three communities have no legal obligation to fulfill the plans, Kramer said.

“It's like a road map for where they want to go in the next 10 years,” she said.

Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock said he looks forward to making changes in tandem with Churchill and Wilkins.

“It's an implementable plan,” Gresock said. “We want to present a comprehensive plan that we actually do something with.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.