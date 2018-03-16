Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville approves 10 year, three community comprehensive plan

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 16, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Developing properties like the former Westinghouse Research and Development Center is one of the ideas laid out in a comprehensive plan being developed for Monroeville, Churchill and Wilkins.
Eli Horowitz/Rust Belt Philosphy blog
Developing properties like the former Westinghouse Research and Development Center is one of the ideas laid out in a comprehensive plan being developed for Monroeville, Churchill and Wilkins.

Updated 2 hours ago

Monroeville council approved a 10-year comprehensive plan the municipality helped develop through the three-community Turtle Creek Valley Council of Governments in the last year.

Churchill, also a member of council of governments, approved the plan March 5. Approval by Wilkins is expected March 26.

The 164-page plan details trails, shared services, recreation, redevelopment and property maintenance connected to the three communities. The plan cost around $100,000, half of which was covered by a grant from Allegheny County. The rest of the cost was split between the three communities.

The three managers from each community will meet in April to figure out how to start work on implementing the plan's goals.

The plan focuses on seven key areas, said Elaine Kramer of Pashek + MTR, the Pittsburgh landscape architecture firm behind the development of the plan. The firm was hired by the council of governments in January last year.

The key areas:

• Improving bus routes, sidewalks and adding bike lanes. The firm is also looking at the possibility of additional park and ride lots.

• Building a recreation center and developing recreational programming.

• Protecting or planting trees and shrubs.

• The hiring of one parks and recreation director to represent the three areas.

• Improving communication between the communities and residents.

• Developing the former U.S. Steel plant and two former Westinghouse sites.

• Enhancing the enforcement of codes to protect property values in the communities.

The three communities have no legal obligation to fulfill the plans, Kramer said.

“It's like a road map for where they want to go in the next 10 years,” she said.

Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock said he looks forward to making changes in tandem with Churchill and Wilkins.

“It's an implementable plan,” Gresock said. “We want to present a comprehensive plan that we actually do something with.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me