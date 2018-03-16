Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

How Monroeville voted in Tuesday's special election

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 16, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, are running for Congress in a March 13 special election.
Monroeville voters made up 2 percent of the 102,867 Allegheny County voters who cast ballots this week during a special election between congressional candidates Conor Lamb and Rick Saccone, according to unofficial results reported by the elections bureau.

There were 2,227 ballots cast between Monroeville's six districts that are included in the 18th Congressional District. Of those, 1,258 voted for Lamb, compared to 956 that voted for Saccone.

Candidate Drew Gray Miller, the libertarian on the ballot, netted 12 votes and one person wrote in their own candidate.

Voter turnout in Allegheny County for the special election reached nearly 48 percent. Overall, only 579 votes separated the candidates after all 593 precincts reported.

As of Friday morning, Saccone had yet to concede and unofficially trailed Lamb by 627 votes. There are about 375 provisional, military and overseas ballots still to be counted. The National Republican Congressional Committee is contemplating a lawsuit and called for an investigation just days after the election.

Lamb is now planning to run against Republican Keith Rothfus for the state's newly drawn 17th Congressional District, which includes all of Beaver County, and parts of Allegheny and Butler counties. The newly drawn district does not include any of Monroeville.

Saccone said he will make a bid for the newly drawn 14th Congressional District.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

