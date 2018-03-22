Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville Foundation to kick off inaugural Community Day this summer

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:39 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

The Monroeville Foundation will host an inaugural Community Day this summer and is looking for runners, sponsors and exhibitors to take part.

Foundation President Ernie Groover said he hopes the event becomes an annual celebration of everything good in the municipality.

“Our goal is to create an annual event that celebrates unity, diversity in Monroeville,” Groover said.

The event will include a 5K Run for Your Life and Walk with a Doc Race, food trucks, craft vendors, stage performances and activities for kids.

After the race, Forbes Hospital will sponsor a health fair. The hospital is celebrating its 40th year in Monroeville this year.

Runners have until June 25 to sign up for $20, the event's early bird rate. After that, the price increases to $25 and event-day registration is $30. Runners receive a T-shirt, race bib, “goodie bag” and admittance into the race's after party. The party will include a DJ, food and an awards ceremony for the top runners.

Sponsors have until June 18 to register and exhibitors have until July 6. Details can be found online .

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me