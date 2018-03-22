Monroeville Foundation to kick off inaugural Community Day this summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Monroeville Foundation will host an inaugural Community Day this summer and is looking for runners, sponsors and exhibitors to take part.

Foundation President Ernie Groover said he hopes the event becomes an annual celebration of everything good in the municipality.

“Our goal is to create an annual event that celebrates unity, diversity in Monroeville,” Groover said.

The event will include a 5K Run for Your Life and Walk with a Doc Race, food trucks, craft vendors, stage performances and activities for kids.

After the race, Forbes Hospital will sponsor a health fair. The hospital is celebrating its 40th year in Monroeville this year.

Runners have until June 25 to sign up for $20, the event's early bird rate. After that, the price increases to $25 and event-day registration is $30. Runners receive a T-shirt, race bib, “goodie bag” and admittance into the race's after party. The party will include a DJ, food and an awards ceremony for the top runners.

Sponsors have until June 18 to register and exhibitors have until July 6. Details can be found online .

