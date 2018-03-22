Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

For sale: Gateway Middle School; asking price to be determined

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Gateway Middle School is located at 4450 Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Updated 15 hours ago

After being marketed for about a year and reportedly attracting some interest from developers, Gateway Middle School is officially being put up for sale.

Gateway School District officials would not say what will be the asking price for the building at 4450 Old William Penn Highway once it is listed. The school board recently voted 7-2 to have the 360 Group of Pittsburgh list the property. The real estate agency has been working with the district since April to market the property.

School board members John Ritter and Brian Goppman voted against putting the building on the market.

Ritter said he wanted to wait until the district could get the property rezoned commercial to make it more valuable. Monroeville council denied a request last year to change the 26 acres that's zoned residential, despite a recommendation for approval by its planning commission. Council members said they want to know what would replace the school before they rezone it.

Board member Steve O'Donnell said there recently have been two inquiries about the property from commercial developers, bringing the total to six since the district began marketing it. He declined to name any of the developers showing interest.

At a recent meeting, Bruce Dice, the board's solicitor, said developers should be required to include a plan to rezone the property before a sale is made.

“If it later can be rezoned to commercial, and you still own it, you'll get the benefit of that. If it doesn't get rezoned commercial while you still own it and you've given up title to it, somebody's going to pay a lesser price as residential,” Dice said.

The school board has not decided on any plan for housing the 500 seventh- and eighth-graders at the school if it is closed.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

