Letter to the editor: Old-time feel of McGinnis sisters store to be missed

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
McGinnis Special Food Stores in Monroeville and Brentwood recently announced they are closing. They are the market's last two stores in the region that have been around since 1946.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
I'm going to miss the McGinnis sisters store. When I moved to Monroeville in 1969, I started to shop there when it was at Penn Center. It offered quality food at reasonble prices. I got everything I needed back then for $20.

I was used to that quality of food because my father, Jack Jakovac, owned a meat and grocery store at 755 Fifth St. in Oakmont from 1931 to 1989. He had gone to butcher's school in Dayton, Ohio, in 1928. He owned the Oakmont building and I was born there in 1931.

We had a lot of customers who came for the meat. It was well-trimmed. Back then, you saved the fat to sell to a scrap company. We gave the bones away for soup, cut lunch meat fresh and made sausage. Nothing came in a package.

McGinnis sisters had that same kind of personal feel to it. At 86 years old, it is going to be hard to get used to chain store products.

Dorothy Wratcher

click me