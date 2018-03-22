Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Weekend Easter egg hunts and 5K canceled due to weather

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Maddison Meyer, 4, helps Nico the Bernese mountain dog find a hidden egg at Monroeville's annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday afternoon, April 8. The hunt was hosted by the Recreation and Parks department at Heritage Dog Park on Saunders Station Road.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Maddison Meyer, 4, helps Nico the Bernese mountain dog find a hidden egg at Monroeville's annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday afternoon, April 8. The hunt was hosted by the Recreation and Parks department at Heritage Dog Park on Saunders Station Road.

Updated 14 hours ago

Monroeville's recreation and parks department canceled three egg hunts and an Easter-themed 5K “fun run” slated for this weekend because of unfavorable weather.

“The snow … I went over to the park today and it's just too deep. Even with it melting, it'd be too wet,” said JoAnne Morris, with the recreation and parks department.

Instead, Easter-themed activities will move inside to the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center at 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd.

Guests are invited to join the fun from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 24. Light refreshments will follow pictures with the Easter bunny and children will be given a bag of treats.

For more information, call 412-856-1006.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me