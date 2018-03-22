Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville police filed the following charges March 12-19 in Monroeville court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Monroeville police filed the following charges March 12-19 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Virginia Quiggle, 49, of Pitcairn with retail theft. The charge was filed March 12 in connection with an incident along the 4500 block of Broadway Boulevard.

• Lawrence Jenkins III, 18, of Monroeville with altering mark of identification of a firearm, possession of instruments of a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy, six counts of theft from a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of prohibited offensive weapons and eight counts of receiving stolen property. Charges were filed March 14 in connection with an incident along the 600 block of Deauville Drive.

• Erika Hanley, 31, of Turtle Creek, with receiving stolen property. The charge was filed March 19 in connection with an incident along the 200 block of Garden City Drive.

• Erica Marie Ciepley, 37, of Monessen with receiving stolen property and retail theft. The charges were filed March 19 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.

• Shane Lee Evans, 32, of Pittsburgh with theft by deception, receiving stolen property and retail theft. Charges were filed March 19 in connection with an incident along the 4100 block of William Penn Highway.

• Tyric Lloyd, 27, of Pittsburgh with resisting arrest, escape and flight to avoid apprehension. Charges were filed March 15 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Cambridge Square Drive.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me