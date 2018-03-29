Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Monroeville kids explore space in Carnegie Science Center program

Lillian Dedomenic | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Evergreen Elementary School students explored space and gravity when the Carnegie Science Center presented its 'Space as Home Base' program on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Kelly Guerrieri of the Science Center's Outreach program is shown assisting Kydeen Lee and Elijah Ray in a demonstration of the different phases of the moon.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Evergreen Elementary School students explored space and gravity when the Carnegie Science Center presented its 'Space as Home Base' program on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Kelly Guerrieri of the Science Center's Outreach program is shown assisting Kydeen Lee and Elijah Ray in a demonstration of the different phases of the moon.
Kindergartener Naomi Nichols attempts to pick up a pencil wearing gloves and a space suit like those worn by NASA astronauts during an afterschool program presented by the Carnegie Science Center at Evergreen Elementary School in Monroeville, March 28, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Kindergartener Naomi Nichols attempts to pick up a pencil wearing gloves and a space suit like those worn by NASA astronauts during an afterschool program presented by the Carnegie Science Center at Evergreen Elementary School in Monroeville, March 28, 2018.
Students Hannah Starks (left), Audrey Ziegler, Roman Mendez and Gabrielle Gressen practice hitting a moving target in an exercise to help them understand gravity and the distance between objects in space during an afterschool program put on by the Carnegie Science Center at Evergreen Elementary School in Monroeville.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Students Hannah Starks (left), Audrey Ziegler, Roman Mendez and Gabrielle Gressen practice hitting a moving target in an exercise to help them understand gravity and the distance between objects in space during an afterschool program put on by the Carnegie Science Center at Evergreen Elementary School in Monroeville.

Updated 16 hours ago

Carnegie Science Center of Pittsburgh presented its “Space as Home Base” program Wednesday at Evergreen Elementary School in Monroeville.

Students tried on suits like ones worn by NASA astronauts and participated in a number of demonstrations related to space and gravity during the afterschool program.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me