Monroeville

Letter to the editor: Thanks to Monroeville crews for great job clearing winter roads

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Monroeville Department of Public Works workers are: (standing, from left) Joe Bianco, Dave Cornelius, Andy D'Andries, Brian Vogel, Warren Douglas, John Float, Scott Conner, Eli Mireles, Kevin Packowski, Rick Wynn, Joe Urban, Alan Hess, Jim Kitchen, Superintendent Mike Adams, Ron Jones, Pat Toomey, John Mazak, Todd Williams, Brian Reed, Ken Ksiazek, Ted Pioth; (kneeling) Ken Kuzins, Chris Masters, Nick Castelli, Bob Corrie, Dominick LaGorga, Jordan Spencer, Corye Ramey, Mark Zawodinak, Shelly Mashione, John Hyzy, John Roney, John Alisippi, Mike Strom. Not pictured are Rick Atwood and Bill D'Andries.
Did you ever wonder how many guys it takes to keep the approximately 108 miles of Monroeville's municipal streets, as well as its parking lots and facilities clear and safe during a snowstorm — not to mention jumping in to help Allegheny County maintain its roads? The answer is 36. These guys drive hours upon hours for our safety. With the winter behind us, I would like to give them a special thanks for a job well done.

Shelly Mashione

Monroeville DPW office manager

